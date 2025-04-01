Revolutionizing Soil Testing: Nutrisens, the Farmers' Game-Changer
Nutrisens, developed by Soilsens, offers an innovative solution for soil testing, similar to a glucometer for glucose. It provides real-time soil insights, reducing reliance on traditional, time-consuming methods. Costing between Rs 45,000-50,000, Nutrisens aims to improve agricultural practices by enabling precise nutrient analysis, benefiting farmers extensively.
Country:
India
Sebastian T, a long-time coffee grower in Wayanad, has found his yield decreasing in recent years despite maintaining his trusted agricultural methods. Intrigued, he began cutting surrounding trees to increase sunlight exposure, suspecting it as a possible reason for the production drop, without considering soil health as a factor.
According to Rajul Patkar, CEO and co-founder of the Pune-based startup Soilsens, poor soil health, exacerbated by excessive fertilizer use, often leads to reduced yields. Patkar's company introduced Nutrisens during India's first Nano Electronics Roadshow, winning the Best Startup Award for its innovative soil testing solution.
Nutrisens functions like a glucometer for soil, offering fast and precise on-field soil diagnostics. This device, which is not yet sold directly to farmers due to cost constraints, enables informed decision-making, significantly improving agricultural sustainability by potentially reducing water and fertilizer usage by up to 27% and 40%, respectively.
