Left Menu

Revolutionizing Soil Testing: Nutrisens, the Farmers' Game-Changer

Nutrisens, developed by Soilsens, offers an innovative solution for soil testing, similar to a glucometer for glucose. It provides real-time soil insights, reducing reliance on traditional, time-consuming methods. Costing between Rs 45,000-50,000, Nutrisens aims to improve agricultural practices by enabling precise nutrient analysis, benefiting farmers extensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST
Revolutionizing Soil Testing: Nutrisens, the Farmers' Game-Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebastian T, a long-time coffee grower in Wayanad, has found his yield decreasing in recent years despite maintaining his trusted agricultural methods. Intrigued, he began cutting surrounding trees to increase sunlight exposure, suspecting it as a possible reason for the production drop, without considering soil health as a factor.

According to Rajul Patkar, CEO and co-founder of the Pune-based startup Soilsens, poor soil health, exacerbated by excessive fertilizer use, often leads to reduced yields. Patkar's company introduced Nutrisens during India's first Nano Electronics Roadshow, winning the Best Startup Award for its innovative soil testing solution.

Nutrisens functions like a glucometer for soil, offering fast and precise on-field soil diagnostics. This device, which is not yet sold directly to farmers due to cost constraints, enables informed decision-making, significantly improving agricultural sustainability by potentially reducing water and fertilizer usage by up to 27% and 40%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025