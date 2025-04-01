Left Menu

Audit Uncovers Irregularities in Manipur's PM-KISAN Scheme

An audit report has unveiled irregularities in the PM-KISAN scheme's implementation in Manipur. The state has filed an FIR, and ineligible funds are being recovered. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, with Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts ensuring direct benefit transfers. Technological interventions were introduced to enhance accountability.

Updated: 01-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Centre disclosed that an audit report had identified some 'irregularities' in the PM-KISAN scheme's implementation in Manipur. In response, the state government has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) to investigate the matter further.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur explained that the scheme, launched in February 2019, aims to support land-holding farmers financially. It provides an annual benefit of Rs 6,000, distributed in three equal instalments directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To ensure the integrity of the scheme, technological improvements, such as mandatory land seeding and Aadhaar-based payments, were introduced. To date, Rs 416 crore has been recovered from ineligible recipients nationwide. Additional measures like e-KYC have been implemented to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

