Andhra Pradesh Leads in Micro Irrigation Revolution with PDMD Scheme

An ambitious agricultural initiative has seen Andhra Pradesh cover 96.97 lakh hectares under micro irrigation since 2015-16, as revealed to Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Ramnath Thakur, informed the Lok Sabha that Tirupati district alone accounted for 20,819 hectares under the Per Drop More Drop (PDMD) scheme.

The scheme financially assists farmers to install micro irrigation systems, and is further supported by additional state subsidies that encourage water-efficient agricultural practices.

With 19,272 farmers benefiting, the government is also pushing for crop diversification to less water-intensive crops, such as pulses and millets, in a bid to sustainably manage resources in water-stressed regions.

Cluster demonstrations, certified seed distribution, and soil management inputs form key steps in the state's strategy to promote agricultural efficiency.

