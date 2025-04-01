Congress Push for OBC Reservation Under Article 15(5) Gains Momentum

In a renewed push for educational equity, Congress figures are rallying behind a reservation policy that could mark significant changes in India's academic landscape. Leading the charge, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, supported by former Union Minister Srikant Jena, has called for the urgent implementation of Article 15(5), which facilitates reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in both government and private educational institutions.

Srikant Jena emphasized the particular need for this policy in Odisha, where 54% of the population belongs to the OBC category, advocating for state-level legislative action. Meanwhile, Ramesh highlighted the historical context, explaining that this constitutional provision, introduced in 2006 under a Congress-led government, was a progressive move supported by the Supreme Court's affirmation of its constitutionality.

Criticizing the current administration's inaction, Ramesh underscored that since the Modi government took office, there has been no progress on implementing these reservation policies in private institutions. Both leaders are urging the government to take decisive legislative steps to ensure equitable educational opportunities for OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)