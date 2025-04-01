Left Menu

BSNL's Billing Blunder: Government Loses Rs 1,757 Crore

The Indian government faced a Rs 1,757.56 crore loss as BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for a decade for infrastructure sharing. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India highlighted these lapses, pointing out additional revenue losses due to failure in deducting licence fees and short billing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:21 IST
BSNL's Billing Blunder: Government Loses Rs 1,757 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant oversight, the state-owned telecom organization BSNL has cost the government Rs 1,757.56 crore by missing out on billing Reliance Jio for ten years, according to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The failure corresponds to their passive infrastructure sharing agreement, left unchecked since May 2014.

The CAG report also draws attention to an additional loss of Rs 38.36 crore, which resulted from BSNL's negligence in deducting the share of the license fee from revenue shared with the Telecom Infrastructure Providers (TIPs). This oversight has compounded the financial impact on the public sector telecom authority.

Further, the audit reveals that BSNL's inability to enforce the Master Service Agreement and apply the necessary escalation clauses with Reliance Jio led to a shortfall of Rs 29 crore in revenue for passive infrastructure sharing charges, including GST. This mismanagement underscores broader concerns over the governance and operational efficiencies within BSNL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025