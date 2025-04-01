Left Menu

Stocks Climb Amid Uncertainty of Trump's Tariff Plans

Global shares experienced a rise on Tuesday as markets anticipate details of President Trump's reciprocal tariff plan. Uncertainty in financial markets is high, with gold reaching record prices and volatility up due to unclear tariff impacts. Meanwhile, the economy shows signs of slowdown, causing investor caution.

Updated: 01-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:06 IST
In volatile trading on Tuesday, global shares edged upward while uncertainty lingered over President Donald Trump's anticipated reciprocal tariff plan, which is set to be unveiled on April 2, a day he's called 'Liberation Day.'

On Wall Street, indexes climbed as investors pondered the implications of a newly released U.S. Trade Representative report. While stocks in consumer discretionary, communication services, and technology sectors rose, losses in healthcare and financial equities meant a mixed bag overall. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid noted the lack of clarity on which countries would be affected by the impending tariffs.

European stocks rallied sharply, recovering from recent profit-taking. Amid economic concerns, gold touched a new high as investors looked for safe havens. Currency volatility remained pronounced, with traditional havens like the yen and Swiss franc gaining, while the dollar struggled. Bitcoin also saw gains amid oil market stability challenging trade war impacts.

