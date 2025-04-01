Left Menu

India-Chile Forge New Mining Alliances

India and Chile discussed enhancing collaboration in mining, focusing on copper and lithium, vital for industrial growth and sustainable energy. The talks included renewing an MoU on geology and mineral resources, with both nations keen on technology transfer and strengthening the global mineral supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Chile have moved to deepen their collaborative efforts in the mining industry, with both nations keen to explore mutual benefits.

A high-level discussion centered around reinforcing ties, particularly in copper and lithium sectors, crucial to sustainable energy transitions and industrial expansion in both countries.

The meeting also pointed towards revitalizing an existing memorandum of understanding and aimed at technology exchanges and enhancing the mineral supply chain globally.

