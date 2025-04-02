Left Menu

Australia Stands Firm on Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton pledged to defend national interests as the U.S. considers imposing tariffs on Australian beef. Albanese emphasized not compromising on key regulations, while Dutton stated readiness to confront global leaders, including Trump, to protect Australia's economy.

Updated: 02-04-2025 06:11 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have vowed to protect the nation's interests in response to potential U.S. tariffs on Australian beef. Both leaders emphasized their commitment during the heat of an election campaign.

Albanese stressed Australia's refusal to retaliate with reciprocal tariffs, while highlighting the importance of maintaining uncompromised national regulations, such as the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, biosecurity measures, and Media Bargaining Code.

Meanwhile, Dutton made clear his willingness to confront any global leader, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, to safeguard Australia's economic interests. The trade clash arises as Australia seeks to expand exports in other regions following a resolution of its beef export issues with China.

