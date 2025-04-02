Left Menu

Hyderabad's Shri Ram Navami Yatra Sparks Controversy Over Sound Restrictions

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh appeals to the Chief Minister for unobstructed conduct of the Shri Ram Navami Yatra amid sound system restrictions by police citing noise pollution rules. Singh criticizes selective enforcement and calls for equal treatment of events across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:18 IST
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, tension is brewing as Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh calls on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to permit the smooth execution of the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, planned for April 6, 2025. Singh's request comes in light of police-imposed restrictions on sound systems, citing Supreme Court sound pollution norms.

Singh, who has been leading the Shobha Yatra since 2010 without incident, argues that the move by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand to enforce noise restrictions seems selectively applied. He questioned the lack of similar restrictions on noise from other religious activities, pointing to perceived bias in implementation.

Referencing a recent AIMIM gathering with unrestricted loudspeaker use, Singh accuses the police of being influenced by political instructions to hinder the yatra. Despite previous legal challenges, Singh remains steadfast in continuing the event and has invited the Chief Minister to witness the devotion of the participants firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

