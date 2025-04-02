Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Opposition in India
The Waqf Amendment Bill, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, faces opposition from Muslim leaders. They argue the amendments overlook essential Muslim interests. The Bill seeks to enhance the management of Waqf properties by addressing issues in the Waqf Act of 1995, aiming for more efficient administration.
The Waqf Amendment Bill is poised for introduction in the Lok Sabha today, attracting significant pushback from Muslim leaders. Prominent voice, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, the Eidgah Imam of Lucknow, emphasized the religious significance of Waqf, stating it's an institution 'by the Muslims and for the Muslims.'
Maulana Firangi Mahali highlighted unanimous Muslim organizational opposition, insisting that the Bill's amendments don't serve the interests of Waqf properties. He stressed the crucial role of Waqf within Shariat, criticizing the exclusion of suggestions from entities like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
As Parliament reconvenes, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, targeting revisions to the 1995 Act. The Bill, tabled post-Question Hour, comes after a Joint Parliamentary Committee's review. Its goal: enhancing Waqf property management through Act renaming, definition updates, and technological integration.
