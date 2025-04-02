Bolivia Launches Journalist Protection Monitoring System to Combat Impunity

In a significant step to protect journalists in Bolivia, the National Association of Journalists of Bolivia (ANPB), the Association of Journalists of La Paz (APLP), and the Foundation for Journalism, with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), have officially launched the Journalist Protection Monitoring System (SISMOPP). This new initiative aims to provide comprehensive, open-access data about the conditions journalists and media professionals face in Bolivia, as they increasingly confront violence, threats, and impunity in their line of work.

A Call for Increased Protection Amid Rising Violence

SISMOPP comes at a critical moment for press freedom in Bolivia. In recent years, journalists have faced rising threats, harassment, and violence, contributing to an atmosphere where impunity for these crimes is all too common. This system is designed to create a structured, evidence-based database to track and analyze attacks on journalists, providing a valuable tool for understanding and addressing these issues.

By integrating a repository of updated and accessible information, SISMOPP will make it easier for researchers, journalists, policy makers, and advocacy groups to analyze violations, trends, and the overall state of journalist protection in the country. The system will focus on several key areas, including general violence against journalists, gender-specific violations against women reporters, and issues related to the legal and political framework for press freedom.

The Importance of Open Data and Collaboration

According to the project’s coordinators, SISMOPP is more than just a database. It is a platform that will enhance collaboration between different organizations working on press freedom, human rights, and the safety of journalists. The system will build upon existing monitoring tools, such as the alerts published by the National Press Association (ANP) and the reports from UNITAS. By providing more detailed variables and indicators, SISMOPP will offer a more nuanced view of the risks faced by journalists and the measures being taken to protect them.

Raúl Novillo, president of the APLP, emphasized the importance of coordination between organizations. “This platform is not just a data system—it is an essential tool for fostering collaboration and creating synergies in the defense of journalists. The normalization of impunity must end, and we believe this system will help generate the necessary awareness and accountability,” he said.

In addition to generating data, the system will play a crucial role in developing training initiatives for journalists, focusing on prevention and protection mechanisms. Zulema Alanes, president of the ANPB, stressed the need for journalists to be equipped with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves in an increasingly hostile environment. “It’s not enough to document attacks—we must also empower journalists with the skills and knowledge they need to avoid becoming targets in the first place,” she said.

A Focus on Women Journalists

An important aspect of SISMOPP is its specific focus on the challenges faced by women journalists in Bolivia. Women in the media often face unique risks, including gender-based violence, online harassment, and systemic discrimination. The system aims to provide a better understanding of these challenges and will help inform policies and advocacy efforts tailored to supporting women in the media sector.

As part of its broader mission, SISMOPP will work to create spaces for dialogue, reflection, and action on gender equality in journalism. The platform will contribute to international efforts to raise awareness about the particular risks faced by women journalists and push for stronger protections and accountability.

Strengthening Policy and Public Debate

The launch of SISMOPP aligns with UNESCO’s international standards for journalist protection, which focus on three key pillars: preventing attacks, protecting journalists, and ensuring justice. This holistic approach is designed to create lasting change and reduce the vulnerability of journalists in Bolivia. Periodic reports and public policy guidelines will be developed to provide actionable insights for decision-makers at the national level.

Renán Estenssoro, Executive Director of the Foundation for Journalism, emphasized the broader societal importance of protecting journalists. “A free press is the cornerstone of democracy. Without a safe and independent press, no democracy can function effectively. We must raise awareness and engage in conversations with all stakeholders, including the government, to ensure that journalists can work safely without fear of violence or retaliation,” he stated.

A Legacy of Violence and Impunity

The need for such a system is underscored by the alarming history of violence against journalists in Bolivia. One of the most emblematic cases of recent years occurred in 2021 when seven journalists were kidnapped and nearly murdered by a group of individuals in Las Londras, Santa Cruz. The case drew international outrage due to the failure of authorities to investigate the crime or hold those responsible accountable. This incident highlighted the deep-rooted issues of impunity and the lack of protection for journalists in the country.

Such cases have sparked growing concerns within the international community, who have called for stronger protections for journalists and greater accountability for those who threaten or harm them. The launch of SISMOPP aims to shine a light on these issues and push for systemic reforms that will enhance the safety of journalists and promote a free, independent press in Bolivia.

Moving Forward

The Journalist Protection Monitoring System is a critical step forward in the effort to safeguard press freedom in Bolivia. As violence against journalists continues to rise, it is clear that more action is needed to address the root causes of these attacks and ensure that journalists can work without fear of violence or retaliation. SISMOPP will play a vital role in creating a more transparent and accountable system for tracking and addressing these violations, and it is hoped that it will serve as a model for similar initiatives in other countries.

By focusing on both immediate protections and long-term structural reforms, the platform aims to create a safer environment for journalists and ensure that press freedom is upheld for generations to come. Through collaboration, training, and open data, SISMOPP represents a powerful tool in the fight for the protection of journalists in Bolivia.