Court Demands MCD Action on School Safety in Unauthorized Construction Row

The Delhi High Court urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to secure student safety at a school amid unauthorized construction and illegal shop concerns. The court directed MCD to investigate and secure the premises, stressing the importance of a boundary wall to enhance protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court addressed a public interest litigation on Wednesday, concentrating on unauthorized construction and illegal shops within a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school. The court examined security deficiencies, notably unmonitored openings posing risks to student safety.

Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela admonished the MCD, stressing its duty to enforce security measures. The judges instructed immediate action to secure school openings and mandated an investigation of alleged illegal shops within the premises.

The court emphasized comprehensive security enhancements, urging the installation of a boundary wall. Issues raised in the litigation demand MCD's attention, with directives for claims verification and subsequent Religious Committee deliberations where necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

