High Stakes: Global Markets Brace for Trump's Tariff Plans

Stocks fell on Wednesday while gold held near record highs as impending details of President Trump's tariff plans unsettled investors. The potential heightening of the global trade war has been a concern, with the new tariffs expected to take effect immediately.

The European STOXX 600 index dipped, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, while U.S. markets showed mixed outcomes. Increasing tariffs, combined with signs of slowing growth and inflation, are creating uncertainty in global economic activity.

Investors continue to speculate on the long-term effects of these tariffs, as market volatility rises. Gold prices surged toward record highs, illustrating investor concern, while oil prices saw a slight decline.

