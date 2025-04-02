Russian Restrictions Disrupt Black Sea Oil Exports

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russian restrictions have been imposed on the Black Sea oil exports using the Caspian pipeline. This move arises in response to Ukrainian drone attacks on the pipeline's vital infrastructure.

Russia's decision has directly impacted the Black Sea terminal responsible for handling Kazakhstan's oil exports, which are primarily managed by major U.S. companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Following unexpected inspections by Russia's transport watchdog, the terminal was ordered to shut down two of its three moorings earlier this week, significantly disrupting oil export operations.

