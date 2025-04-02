CIL Ventures into Lithium for Clean Energy Future
Coal India Ltd (CIL), a state-owned company, is positioning itself in the global clean energy market by exploring lithium blocks in Australia and Argentina, according to company Chairman P M Prasad.
Attending the 11th Asian Mining Congress, Prasad highlighted CIL's goal to escalate its coal production to 875 million tonnes and offtake to 900 million tonnes by the fiscal year 2025-26.
Despite a marginal price increase in both coking and non-coking coal, CIL expects only a slight revenue change. This strategic move towards critical minerals underlines CIL's shift from coal dependency in response to global demands for cleaner energy solutions.
