SJVN Powers Ahead with Bikaner Solar Project Launch

SJVN Ltd announced the initiation of commercial power supply in Phase-1 of its ambitious Bikaner Solar Power Project, generating 241.77 MW as a part of its strategic energy expansion.

Located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project is a part of the Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme, enhancing local manufacturing under India's Make in India endeavor.

Aimed for full completion by September 30, 2025, the project will deliver solar energy to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)