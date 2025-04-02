Left Menu

SJVN Powers Ahead with Bikaner Solar Project Launch

SJVN Ltd's SJVN Green Energy Ltd has commenced the first phase of its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project, launching a 241.77 MW commercial supply. The project aligns with the CPSU Scheme, promoting the Make in India initiative, with full completion anticipated by September 2025.

SJVN Ltd announced the initiation of commercial power supply in Phase-1 of its ambitious Bikaner Solar Power Project, generating 241.77 MW as a part of its strategic energy expansion.

Located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project is a part of the Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme, enhancing local manufacturing under India's Make in India endeavor.

Aimed for full completion by September 30, 2025, the project will deliver solar energy to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals.

