A New Era for Mewar: Lakshyaraj Singh's Coronation and Vision for Heritage

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, son of the late Arvind Singh Mewar, was crowned in Udaipur City Palace, vowing to uphold his family's tradition of service. The event honored his father's legacy, highlighting the enduring commitment to cultural heritage and community in Mewar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:44 IST
Coronation of Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udaipur City Palace witnessed the coronation of Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the son of the late Arvind Singh Mewar, on Wednesday. As the new royal, Lakshyaraj pledged to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious ancestors, emphasizing the family's longstanding dedication to service and culture.

The event also paid tribute to Arvind Singh Mewar, who recently passed away. Known for his significant contributions in various fields, Arvind Singh helped establish Udaipur as a premier wedding destination and played a crucial role in fostering heritage conservation.

Under his leadership, the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation thrived, promoting not only cultural conservation but also economic growth through initiatives like the HRH Group of Hotels. Lakshyaraj Singh aims to build on this legacy, ensuring future generations remain connected to their cultural roots. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

