Dawn of Green Energy: Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Huge Biofuel Project
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the first of 500 planned Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants by Reliance New Energy, forecasting economic growth and job opportunities. This Rs 139 crore investment is part of a larger Rs 65,000 crore plan to revolutionize the green energy sector over the next five years.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move towards sustainable energy, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Prakasam district, inaugurating the first of an ambitious 500-plant initiative by Reliance New Energy.
This project is part of Reliance Industries Ltd's larger plan to invest Rs 65,000 crore in sustainable energy in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. With a single plant covering 475 acres and costing Rs 139 crore, the investment aims to generate 100 tons of biofuel.
The initiative is set to create 2.5 lakh jobs and marks a transformative era for biofuels and organic manure production in the region. The government emphasizes public-private partnerships to boost innovation and economic growth in the green energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
