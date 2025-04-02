Left Menu

Dawn of Green Energy: Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Huge Biofuel Project

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the first of 500 planned Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants by Reliance New Energy, forecasting economic growth and job opportunities. This Rs 139 crore investment is part of a larger Rs 65,000 crore plan to revolutionize the green energy sector over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:08 IST
Dawn of Green Energy: Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Huge Biofuel Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards sustainable energy, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Prakasam district, inaugurating the first of an ambitious 500-plant initiative by Reliance New Energy.

This project is part of Reliance Industries Ltd's larger plan to invest Rs 65,000 crore in sustainable energy in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. With a single plant covering 475 acres and costing Rs 139 crore, the investment aims to generate 100 tons of biofuel.

The initiative is set to create 2.5 lakh jobs and marks a transformative era for biofuels and organic manure production in the region. The government emphasizes public-private partnerships to boost innovation and economic growth in the green energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025