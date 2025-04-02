Left Menu

Revamping KYC: A Push for Modernization in Financial Services

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting focusing on modernizing the Central KYC Records Registry. The aim was to streamline KYC processes, addressing challenges and inefficiencies, with stakeholders suggesting improvements for ease of financial service access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:09 IST
Revamping KYC: A Push for Modernization in Financial Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance financial service efficiency, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led a crucial meeting on Wednesday, focusing on overhauling the Central KYC Records Registry.

Attendees included senior officials from key ministries and financial entities, discussing strategies to modernize the KYC process.

The discussions highlighted the need for streamlined procedures and improved security measures, with stakeholders providing valuable input for potential KYC enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025