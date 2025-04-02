Revamping KYC: A Push for Modernization in Financial Services
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting focusing on modernizing the Central KYC Records Registry. The aim was to streamline KYC processes, addressing challenges and inefficiencies, with stakeholders suggesting improvements for ease of financial service access.
In a bid to enhance financial service efficiency, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led a crucial meeting on Wednesday, focusing on overhauling the Central KYC Records Registry.
Attendees included senior officials from key ministries and financial entities, discussing strategies to modernize the KYC process.
The discussions highlighted the need for streamlined procedures and improved security measures, with stakeholders providing valuable input for potential KYC enhancements.
