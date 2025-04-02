Revamping KYC: A Push for Modernization in Financial Services

In a bid to enhance financial service efficiency, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju led a crucial meeting on Wednesday, focusing on overhauling the Central KYC Records Registry.

Attendees included senior officials from key ministries and financial entities, discussing strategies to modernize the KYC process.

The discussions highlighted the need for streamlined procedures and improved security measures, with stakeholders providing valuable input for potential KYC enhancements.

