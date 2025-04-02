Left Menu

West Bengal's Energized Efforts: Weathering Storms and Heatwaves

West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas held a review meeting to ensure infrastructure maintenance in anticipation of a heatwave and possible storms. He emphasized uninterrupted power supply and rapid disaster response. A 24/7 control room was announced for handling power-related issues in West Bengal.

Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:17 IST

  India

West Bengal's Power Minister, Aroop Biswas, took proactive steps on Wednesday by reviewing his department's preparedness for the looming heatwave and storm forecasts statewide. Faced with rising electricity demands, Biswas emphasized the necessity for robust infrastructure maintenance and pledged to ensure an uninterrupted power supply across the region.

During the review, he underscored the importance of quick-response mechanisms in the event of disasters triggered by fierce storms. His directives focused on immediate implementation of swift normalization procedures to minimize disruptions.

In a significant move, Biswas unveiled a 24/7 control room dedicated to addressing power supply grievances under the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). Citizens can reach this round-the-clock service at the numbers 8900793503 and 8900793504, providing a direct line for assistance and inquiries. The meeting drew the attendance of the department's top officers, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

