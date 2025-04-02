West Bengal's Energized Efforts: Weathering Storms and Heatwaves

West Bengal's Power Minister, Aroop Biswas, took proactive steps on Wednesday by reviewing his department's preparedness for the looming heatwave and storm forecasts statewide. Faced with rising electricity demands, Biswas emphasized the necessity for robust infrastructure maintenance and pledged to ensure an uninterrupted power supply across the region.

During the review, he underscored the importance of quick-response mechanisms in the event of disasters triggered by fierce storms. His directives focused on immediate implementation of swift normalization procedures to minimize disruptions.

In a significant move, Biswas unveiled a 24/7 control room dedicated to addressing power supply grievances under the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). Citizens can reach this round-the-clock service at the numbers 8900793503 and 8900793504, providing a direct line for assistance and inquiries. The meeting drew the attendance of the department's top officers, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

