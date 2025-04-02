Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Legal, Political Battle in India
The Indian Union Muslim League vehemently opposes the BJP's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, claiming it aims to 'capture' Waqf properties. Both the IUML and the INDIA bloc pledge to challenge the bill legally. Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council supports amendments for 'unjust' provisions.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has criticized the BJP-led NDA government for the 'fabricated' Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, labeling it an attempt to seize Waqf properties. IUML Kerala President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal emphasized that the bill undermines the religious rights of Muslims and violates existing comprehensive laws protecting Waqf properties.
He asserted that if the bill becomes law, IUML intends to contest it in court. Thangal highlighted that the INDIA bloc decided to oppose the legislation and reinforced IUML's readiness to legally challenge any adverse outcomes.
In the ongoing Munambam land dispute, IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty promised an amicable resolution. Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council urged MPs to vote for amendments to 'unconstitutional' Waqf Act provisions that harm the land rights of Munambam residents.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju initiated the bill's discussion in the Lok Sabha, urging opposition cooperation and dismissing claims of property 'snatching.' Despite Rijiju's assurances, opposition persists, indicating a possible legal and political showdown.
