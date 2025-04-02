Left Menu

Controversy in Parliament over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Clause-by-Clause Discussions Absent?

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant expressed concerns over the absence of detailed discussions in the Joint Parliament Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, criticizing the inclusion of non-stakeholders. The bill, aimed at better management of waqf properties, faced opposition amidst debates in the Lok Sabha.

02-04-2025
In a heated parliamentary session, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant criticized the bypassing of crucial discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC). Sawant lamented the inclusion of non-stakeholders and pointed out inconsistencies between the government's words and actions.

Highlighting the parliamentary debate on the bill, Sawant voiced skepticism, suggesting that the current discourse seemed more politically motivated than justice-driven, hinting at the potential influence of upcoming Bihar elections. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, assured that the bill is not intended to grant retrospective powers to the government.

The bill seeks to revamp the administration of waqf properties in India, addressing inefficiencies of the 1995 Act, while emphasizing technology in waqf record management. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha is also considering the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

