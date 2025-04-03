Left Menu

Karnataka CM Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Waqf Bill Controversy

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi as BJP protests rise over alleged scams and price surges. Amidst this, the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill sparks debate, passing Lok Sabha despite strong opposition. The bill's implications for Muslim community rights and governance efficiency remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:20 IST
Karnataka CM Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Waqf Bill Controversy
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to engage in a scheduled discussion with Congress leader and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. His visit coincides with intense protests by the BJP regarding alleged scams and rising prices in Karnataka. This political maneuvering occurs as the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill stirs up further discord.

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as a tool for marginalizing Muslims and infringing on their personal laws and property rights. In a post on X, Gandhi argued that the bill represents an assault by the RSS, BJP, and their affiliates on the Constitution, setting a dangerous precedent for potential targeting of other communities. The Congress party has firmly opposed the bill, asserting it undermines India's core values and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion.

Concurrently, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat countered Gandhi's stance, invoking historical figures to suggest that Congress should not dismiss the BJP's contributions to India's independence. The Lok Sabha's passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 followed rigorous debate, showcasing strong support from the BJP and its allies, who argue the bill intends to enhance transparency and the efficiency of Waqf boards. The revised legislation now awaits further scrutiny after its midnight approval by a voting division showing 288 Ayes against 232 Noes, incorporating suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee to address previous administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025