Karnataka CM Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Waqf Bill Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to engage in a scheduled discussion with Congress leader and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. His visit coincides with intense protests by the BJP regarding alleged scams and rising prices in Karnataka. This political maneuvering occurs as the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill stirs up further discord.

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as a tool for marginalizing Muslims and infringing on their personal laws and property rights. In a post on X, Gandhi argued that the bill represents an assault by the RSS, BJP, and their affiliates on the Constitution, setting a dangerous precedent for potential targeting of other communities. The Congress party has firmly opposed the bill, asserting it undermines India's core values and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion.

Concurrently, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat countered Gandhi's stance, invoking historical figures to suggest that Congress should not dismiss the BJP's contributions to India's independence. The Lok Sabha's passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 followed rigorous debate, showcasing strong support from the BJP and its allies, who argue the bill intends to enhance transparency and the efficiency of Waqf boards. The revised legislation now awaits further scrutiny after its midnight approval by a voting division showing 288 Ayes against 232 Noes, incorporating suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee to address previous administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)