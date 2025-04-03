India Boosts Defence with Mountaineering Expeditions and Indigenously Made Armaments

In a strategic move, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off three vital mountaineering expeditions on Thursday, significantly boosting India's adventure pursuits and defence ties. The expeditions include a collaborative Indo-Nepal trek to Kanchenjunga, an Indian Army quest to conquer Everest, and separate missions for the National Cadet Corps.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Defence sealed several high-value contracts, manifesting the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) strategy. The agreements, valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, encompass the procurement of sophisticated anti-tank Nag Missile Systems and nearly 5,000 Light Vehicles for enhanced mobility of the Armed Forces. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh attended the signing ceremony in New Delhi.

The Rs 1,801.34 crore deal for the NAMIS(Tr) weapon system, a DRDO brainchild, signifies a landmark in the artillery segment, enhancing mechanised infantry's capabilities with advanced technology. Meanwhile, the new light vehicles, tailored to modern military needs, will ensure operational efficiency across varied terrain. Together, these developments signal a robust step forward in bolstering India's indigenous defence arsenal, aligning with the nation's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

