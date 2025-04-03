Hindustan Power Wins Major 425 MW Solar Project in UP

Hindustan Power has successfully secured a significant solar project amounting to 425 MW from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. This achievement followed a competitive e-reverse auction, as confirmed in the company's recent announcement.

According to the power purchase agreement, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation will acquire electricity from this solar initiative at a predetermined tariff for 25 years. The project is slated to be operational within two years from the signing date of the agreement.

Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, expressed commitment to meeting Uttar Pradesh's sustainable energy needs. The company aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio to 5 GW by 2028.

