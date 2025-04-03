Escalating Trade Tensions Impact China’s Yuan and Stock Markets

The yuan fell to its lowest level in seven weeks, causing a slump in China's stock markets, after President Donald Trump announced a substantial increase in tariffs, particularly targeting China and its trading allies. This new wave of tariffs surpassed expectations and amplified market decline.

Chinese imports face a cumulative tariff of 54%, impacting countries like Vietnam and Cambodia with 46-49% levies. The CSI 300 and Hang Seng Indexes experienced notable falls. Market reactions remain cautious as analysts, such as Lynn Song from ING, suggest ongoing pressure on the yuan without deliberate devaluation.

Anxiety surrounds China's strategy to stabilize its currency while negotiating with Trump. Despite PBOC's efforts, the yuan hit year-to-date lows. Measures like closing trade loopholes are set to escalate tensions. Concerns persist over capital flows into China, with market sentiments focused on mitigating trade war impacts.

