Russia Condemns U.S. Threats Against Iran

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, declared any military action against Iran as illegal and unacceptable, responding to U.S. President Trump's threats. She warned of global catastrophic consequences if nuclear sites were bombed, emphasizing Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:48 IST
In a pointed response to recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that any military action against Iran would be "illegal and unacceptable." Her comments come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over nuclear program negotiations.

Zakharova cautioned that targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure could lead to catastrophic consequences on a global scale. Her statement underscores the significant risks involved in military engagements concerning nuclear sites.

The Russian official also highlighted Iran's entitlement to peaceful nuclear energy, reiterating her country's stance against the use of force as a means of resolution. The remarks reflect Russia's broader opposition to military interventions without international consensus.

