Russia Condemns U.S. Threats Against Iran

In a pointed response to recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that any military action against Iran would be "illegal and unacceptable." Her comments come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over nuclear program negotiations.

Zakharova cautioned that targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure could lead to catastrophic consequences on a global scale. Her statement underscores the significant risks involved in military engagements concerning nuclear sites.

The Russian official also highlighted Iran's entitlement to peaceful nuclear energy, reiterating her country's stance against the use of force as a means of resolution. The remarks reflect Russia's broader opposition to military interventions without international consensus.

