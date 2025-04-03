Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Fierce Debate in Indian Parliament

The Indian Lok Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which promises to improve the administration of waqf properties and extend benefits to underprivileged Muslims. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the elimination of exploitation by certain 'mafia-like' entities, expressing confidence in the Rajya Sabha's approval.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured the Muslim community that the legislation, despite fierce opposition from the INDIA bloc, would not encroach upon their religious practices. Proponents argue the Bill is a step towards transparency, with 288 votes in favor and 232 against in the Lok Sabha after an extended debate.

Critics, including Sonia Gandhi, accused the BJP-led government of using the Bill to polarize society. However, supporters such as Delhi State Haj Committee's Kausar Jahan hailed it as a landmark move for community welfare under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, criticizing those opposing it without considering its potential benefits.

