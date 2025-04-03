India's Space Ambitions Soar with New Launch Pad at Sriharikota
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of a Third Launch Pad at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, approved with a budget of Rs 3984.86 Crore. This initiative aims to support India's future space missions and aligns with ISRO's ambitious technical innovations and emerging launch vehicle capabilities.
India's space program is poised for a significant boost with the approval of a Third Launch Pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh revealed in the Rajya Sabha that the Union Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 3984.86 Crore for this project.
The TLP is expected to be operational within four years. This initiative caters to the needs of ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicle, which requires specialized facilities due to its significant height and new propulsion system. The new pad will accommodate launches of India's planned Crewed Lunar mission, featuring horizontal integration and transport.
Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh highlighted the Space Applications Centre's (SAC) pioneering role in space technology development. Founded by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the SAC has been instrumental in several mission technologies and advancements, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission and future payloads like quantum communication and high-resolution observation satellites.
