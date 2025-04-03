Left Menu

Bride-to-Be Plots Deadly Scheme to Avoid Wedding: Shocking Pune Incident

A Pune woman orchestrated a shocking plot to eliminate her fiancé to avoid marriage. Engaged to Sagar Kadam, Mayuri Dangde allegedly hired assailants for an attack. Five suspects were arrested, but Dangde remains on the run. Investigation is ongoing after the fiancé's brutal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development from Pune, a bride-to-be reportedly conspired to murder her fiancé to avoid an impending marriage, according to local police sources as of Thursday.

Mayuri Sunil Dangde, engaged to hotel cook Sagar Jaysing Kadam, is accused of plotting the attack with accomplice Sandeep Gawde, allegedly paying ₹1.5 lakh for the hit. Despite an engagement and pre-wedding photoshoot, the bride-to-be from Ahilyanagar district sought a more sinister resolution.

The violent incident unfolded on February 27 near a hotel in Khangaon Phata, where Kadam was assaulted by a group wielding wooden sticks. Post-attack, he sought medical help and lodged a police complaint. The Pune Rural Police quickly acted, apprehending five suspects, though Dangde remains absconding. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

