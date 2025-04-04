Uttarakhand CM Hails Waqf Amendment Bill as Transparency Breakthrough

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday commended the recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as a crucial move towards ensuring transparency, justice, and the protection of citizens' constitutional rights. Dhami highlighted the central government's persistent efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to enhance governance and instigate judicial reforms.

Expressing his thoughts on social media platform X, Dhami stated, "The Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed in both Houses..! This bill significantly advances transparency, justice, and the protection of all citizens' constitutional rights. Under the leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government continually works to bolster governance and judicial reforms. The bill aims for complete transparency and legal clarity in managing Waqf properties."

Dhami further clarified that the legislative measure targets no specific community, emphasizing its role in preventing false and illegal claims while aiding fair dispute resolutions concerning land and property. He asserted, "This bill is not against any particular community but aims to safeguard the rights of all citizens, ensuring that Waqf properties serve society's broader interests and prevent misuse," his post elaborated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi characterized the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 as a "watershed moment," underscoring its impact on marginalized groups previously devoid of voice and opportunity. He depicted the Parliament's passage of both the Waqf and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bills as pivotal to advancing socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth.

The legislative discussion saw the Parliament deliberating into the early hours, with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declaring, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed," showcasing the intensity and significance of the debate that concluded beyond midnight.

