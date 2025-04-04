Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol's Apology: A Reflection on Expectations

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep regret and apologized for failing to meet public expectations. Conveying his message through his legal team, Yoon emphasized his ongoing hope and prayers for the nation of South Korea and its citizens, following his recent removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:35 IST
South Korea's former President, Yoon Suk Yeol, issued a heartfelt apology on Friday after being ousted from his position. He acknowledged the disappointment of the public, expressing deep regret over not meeting the country's expectations.

In a statement conveyed through his lawyers, Yoon reiterated his remorse, stating, "I am so sorry and regretful that I couldn't live up to your expectations." His words underscored the emotional impact of his departure from leadership.

Despite his removal, Yoon expressed a continued allegiance to his nation, declaring, "I'll always pray for the Republic of Korea and everyone." This sentiment highlights his enduring commitment to the welfare of South Korea and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

