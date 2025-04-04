Political Turmoil in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Resign Amid Controversy

In a significant political development, four prominent members of the Janata Dal (United) have tendered their resignations, sending ripples through the Bihar political landscape. Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has voiced strong criticism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that Kumar's leadership has faltered, leading to unrest within the party.

Yadav accused the ruling establishment of undermining the constitution, questioning their commitment to minority representation. Raju Nayyar, JD(U) leader, resigned after the passage of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, citing it as oppressive to Muslims. His departure is marked by deep dissatisfaction with JD(U)'s stance.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has urged secular parties to oppose the Bill. Further resignations from Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari reflect a broader sense of betrayal felt by the Muslim community against JD(U), foreshadowing challenges for Nitish Kumar as Bihar approaches elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)