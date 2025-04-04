Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bihar as JD(U) Leaders Resign Amid Controversy

In a turbulent political climate, four JD(U) members resign amid a backlash over the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging betrayal of Muslim interests. Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, as he claims the JD(U) leader lacks control over his party, raising concerns ahead of state elections.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, four prominent members of the Janata Dal (United) have tendered their resignations, sending ripples through the Bihar political landscape. Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has voiced strong criticism against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that Kumar's leadership has faltered, leading to unrest within the party.

Yadav accused the ruling establishment of undermining the constitution, questioning their commitment to minority representation. Raju Nayyar, JD(U) leader, resigned after the passage of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, citing it as oppressive to Muslims. His departure is marked by deep dissatisfaction with JD(U)'s stance.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has urged secular parties to oppose the Bill. Further resignations from Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari reflect a broader sense of betrayal felt by the Muslim community against JD(U), foreshadowing challenges for Nitish Kumar as Bihar approaches elections.

