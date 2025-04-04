UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Launches Anant Nagar Housing Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the registration process for plots in the Lucknow Development Authority's Anant Nagar housing scheme, located on Mohan Road. The expansive project is planned over 785 acres and entails an investment of Rs 6,500 crore.

During the launch event, CM Adityanath applauded the initiative as a significant step forward in enhancing the living standards for Lucknow residents. He reiterated the double-engine government's dedication to ease of living amid social media remarks advocating for improved housing affordability as primary objectives.

On April 3, the Chief Minister inspected preparations for a forthcoming visit by the Prime Minister. This included directives to finalize plans for project inaugurations and address preventive measures at the Namo Ghat. Precautionary actions for the proposed venue, including security, logistics, and comfort facilities, were also emphasized.

