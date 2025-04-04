UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Launches Anant Nagar Housing Scheme
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the registration for Lucknow's Anant Nagar housing scheme, covering 785 acres and costing Rs 6,500 crore. The scheme emphasizes better living conditions and affordable housing. In preparation for a Prime Ministerial visit, CM Yogi reviewed related developments and emphasized timely completion.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the registration process for plots in the Lucknow Development Authority's Anant Nagar housing scheme, located on Mohan Road. The expansive project is planned over 785 acres and entails an investment of Rs 6,500 crore.
During the launch event, CM Adityanath applauded the initiative as a significant step forward in enhancing the living standards for Lucknow residents. He reiterated the double-engine government's dedication to ease of living amid social media remarks advocating for improved housing affordability as primary objectives.
On April 3, the Chief Minister inspected preparations for a forthcoming visit by the Prime Minister. This included directives to finalize plans for project inaugurations and address preventive measures at the Namo Ghat. Precautionary actions for the proposed venue, including security, logistics, and comfort facilities, were also emphasized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Snow: Balancing Development and Tradition in Myoko's Mega-Resort Boom
Security Forces Counter Naxal Threat Amidst Development Push in Chhattisgarh
Switzerland's Economic Uncertainty: Foreign Developments Raise Concerns
Transforming Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Justice, Development, and Cultural Pride
Swift Development for Russia's Caspian Fleet