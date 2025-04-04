Left Menu

Karnataka Government Paves Way for Gig Workers' Welfare

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leaders to discuss Gig Workers' Welfare Act. A new welfare board and funding mechanism are to be established to safeguard workers' rights. A 5% company cess and state funds will back welfare schemes, with a comprehensive bill underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:50 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a pivotal meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday in the nation's capital. Also present were key Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, as discussions centered around the implementation of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, a promise made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and elections.

The session, also attended by Ministers Santosh Lad, Priyank Kharge, and M B Patil, resulted in significant decisions concerning the Gig Workers' Welfare Board, funding, and legislation. The Karnataka government is set to establish this board to ensure the well-being of employees working with companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, and Uber.

To support these initiatives, a 5% cess will be imposed on relevant companies, with the state government reaching into its coffers for additional funds to bolster gig workers' welfare schemes. A comprehensive bill addressing these workers' welfare will soon be presented before the state cabinet for approval.

Representatives from the gig workforce, Rakshitha Dev from Karnataka, Salahuddin from Hyderabad, and Nikhil Dev, were invited to the meeting, where they expressed hope for improved working conditions. Having championed gig workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi endorsed the eight-point proposal from the Labour Department, urging swift action to protect gig workers' interests.

The Karnataka Labour Department has already rolled out three major bills tackling workers' gratuity, cinema workers' rights, and gig workers' welfare. This move has been met with applause from the unorganised sector, signaling strong support for the government's progressive stance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

