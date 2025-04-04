Congress Demands Clarity on US Tariffs Impacting India

The Congress Party has amplified calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly address the Parliament regarding the United States' imposition of a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring emphasized the need for the government to clarify its position and discuss the ramifications on India's trade interests.

Amid the uproar, Congress leaders, alongside other Opposition figures, have accused the ruling BJP of insufficiently protecting the nation's economic interests. They demand that the government transparently outline its strategy to mitigate the trade tensions with the United States, exacerbated by recent visa revocations impacting Indian students.

Congress MPs, including Manish Tewari and Rahul Gandhi, have moved adjournment motions to deliberate on the deteriorating diplomatic ties and economic consequences. They argue that the tariff and visa issues present severe challenges to sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries, urging immediate governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)