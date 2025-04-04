Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Marks 120 Years Since Kangra Quake with Statewide Preparedness Drills

On the 120th anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake, Himachal Pradesh conducted disaster preparedness drills to enhance public awareness and resilience. The commemoration included seminars and drills to honor past lessons and emphasize the need for long-term seismic safety and readiness against future quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:32 IST
SDMA organized series of disaster preparedness drills and awareness programmes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Himachal Pradesh commemorated 120 years since the devastating 1905 Kangra earthquake by organizing a series of disaster preparedness drills and awareness programs across the state. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) led the efforts, which included activities at district headquarters and public institutions, aimed at boosting public knowledge and readiness for future seismic events.

Addressing the assembly at the Secretariat, D C Rana, Special Secretary of the Disaster Management Authority, underscored the importance of historical lessons in disaster preparedness. He noted the 1905 Kangra earthquake remains India's most deadly seismic event, with 20,000 lives lost, prompting a reevaluation of construction techniques and the adoption of earthquake-resistant styles like Kath-Kuni and Dhajji Dewal.

Rana emphasized that sustained, long-term efforts are pivotal in enhancing earthquake preparedness. The state has been proactive since the establishment of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority in 2011. To mark the quake's anniversary, an array of programs including mock drills, exhibitions, and seminars have been conducted, with participation mandated for all state departments and institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

