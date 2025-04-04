PM Modi to Inaugurate Historic Rail and Sea Bridges, Ushering in New Connectivity Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project later this month, according to the Railway Board's Executive Director, Dilip Kumar. This significant event is scheduled for the third week, marking a crucial development for Indian Railways by connecting the national rail network to Kashmir Valley.

The USBRL is notable for its engineering feats, including two major bridges over the Chenab and Anji rivers. The Chenab Bridge, standing 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower at 467 meters, utilized 29,000 metric tons of steel and is designed to withstand earthquakes of up to eight magnitude. The Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, spans 473 meters with 96 cables, adding to the complexity of construction in this seismic zone.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. Replacing an older structure, this first-of-its-kind vertical-lift sea bridge connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland. The 2,070-meter bridge features modern engineering to withstand harsh conditions and aims to boost regional transport and economic development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)