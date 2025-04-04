WBPDCL Tops India's Power Charts Again
West Bengal's WBPDCL outperformed major power companies like NTPC and Tata Power, earning the top spot in CEA's 2024-25 rankings. Power plants in Santaldih and Bakreswar achieved first and second place, respectively, underscoring West Bengal's excellence in thermal power generation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly announced that the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has been declared the best-performing power generation company in India for the fiscal year 2024-25. The accolade was conferred by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of the Ministry of Power.
According to Banerjee, the state-run WBPDCL surpassed industry giants including NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, and Tata Power, with an aggregate Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 88.9%. The Santaldih and Bakreshwar units notably claimed the first and second spots nationally, while Sagardighi and Bandel stations also featured prominently in the rankings.
For the 2024-25 assessment, CEA ranked the Santaldih Thermal Power Plant at the top with a PLF of 94.38%, followed by Bakreswar at 93.3%, Sagardighi at fourth with 90.86%, and Bandel at ninth with 89.62%. Chief Minister Banerjee extended congratulations to the dedicated team behind this outstanding achievement.
