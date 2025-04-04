Left Menu

WBPDCL Tops India's Power Charts Again

West Bengal's WBPDCL outperformed major power companies like NTPC and Tata Power, earning the top spot in CEA's 2024-25 rankings. Power plants in Santaldih and Bakreswar achieved first and second place, respectively, underscoring West Bengal's excellence in thermal power generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:28 IST
West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited. (Photo credit: WBPDCL). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly announced that the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has been declared the best-performing power generation company in India for the fiscal year 2024-25. The accolade was conferred by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of the Ministry of Power.

According to Banerjee, the state-run WBPDCL surpassed industry giants including NTPC, DVC, Adani Power, and Tata Power, with an aggregate Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 88.9%. The Santaldih and Bakreshwar units notably claimed the first and second spots nationally, while Sagardighi and Bandel stations also featured prominently in the rankings.

For the 2024-25 assessment, CEA ranked the Santaldih Thermal Power Plant at the top with a PLF of 94.38%, followed by Bakreswar at 93.3%, Sagardighi at fourth with 90.86%, and Bandel at ninth with 89.62%. Chief Minister Banerjee extended congratulations to the dedicated team behind this outstanding achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

