Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Stringent Detentions

Himachal Pradesh Police have detained a habitual drug offender under the PIT NDPS Act to curb drug trafficking. This marks the fourth such detention in Kullu district. Part of a broader crackdown initiated by the state's Chief Minister, the measure aims to dismantle drug networks and deter repeat offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Stringent Detentions
Himachal Pradesh Police with the accussed (Photo/Himachal Pradesh Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Police have taken decisive action against a repeat drug offender, detaining him for three months under the PIT NDPS Act to combat drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Saturday. The offender, Rinku from Jatehar Bihal village in Kullu, faces six NDPS cases related to heroin recovery.

Despite multiple arrests, Rinku continued illegal drug activities, prompting the Kullu District Police to recommend preventive detention. Consequently, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) sanctioned his arrest, leading to his incarceration in District Jail Kullu. This marks the fourth such action in the district under the act.

Following CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, the police intensified anti-drug efforts, detaining eight under the PIT NDPS Act for their drug trafficking involvement. Detainees, hailing from places like Nurpur and Kangra, were repeat offenders. The state is focused on dismantling drug networks, with ongoing financial probes into detainees' assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025