Himachal Pradesh Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking with Stringent Detentions

Himachal Pradesh Police have taken decisive action against a repeat drug offender, detaining him for three months under the PIT NDPS Act to combat drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Saturday. The offender, Rinku from Jatehar Bihal village in Kullu, faces six NDPS cases related to heroin recovery.

Despite multiple arrests, Rinku continued illegal drug activities, prompting the Kullu District Police to recommend preventive detention. Consequently, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) sanctioned his arrest, leading to his incarceration in District Jail Kullu. This marks the fourth such action in the district under the act.

Following CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directive, the police intensified anti-drug efforts, detaining eight under the PIT NDPS Act for their drug trafficking involvement. Detainees, hailing from places like Nurpur and Kangra, were repeat offenders. The state is focused on dismantling drug networks, with ongoing financial probes into detainees' assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)