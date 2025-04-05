Strategic Overhaul: Enhanced Security for Chardham Yatra
The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been restructured into 15 super zones, 41 zones, and 137 sectors for improved management. Over 6,000 security personnel will be deployed. Enhanced surveillance, new control rooms, and specialized desks are being established to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience starting April 30.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance the management and security of the annual Chardham Yatra, authorities have reorganized the route into 15 super zones, 41 zones, and 137 sectors. A senior police official confirmed these strategic changes on Saturday, aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience to Uttarakhand's revered temples.
Inspector General Garhwal Swaroop stated that more than 6,000 personnel will monitor security and transportation arrangements along the route. Each sector, covering a 10-kilometre area, will see round-the-clock patrolling by security teams. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Lokjeet Singh will lead a control room to oversee these arrangements, with operations slated to start within five days.
A special desk will coordinate with various departments, while a dedicated Chardham cell at police headquarters will manage information flow. Additional officers at different ranks will ensure the smooth operation of yatra across regions, with increased CCTV coverage bolstering surveillance efforts. Another layer of security involves higher-ranking officers monitoring facilities and arrangements at each temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Pilgrimage: Indonesian Lives Lost in Saudi Bus Crash
BRS Protests Over Telangana's Loan Mismanagement and Farmer Woes
Consensus on River Inter-Linking: A New Wave in Water Resource Management
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Venkateswara Temples Expansion
C-DOT and IIT Delhi Partner to Develop AI-Enhanced Chatbot for Disaster Management and Emergency Communication