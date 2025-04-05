Left Menu

Strategic Overhaul: Enhanced Security for Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been restructured into 15 super zones, 41 zones, and 137 sectors for improved management. Over 6,000 security personnel will be deployed. Enhanced surveillance, new control rooms, and specialized desks are being established to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience starting April 30.

In a bid to enhance the management and security of the annual Chardham Yatra, authorities have reorganized the route into 15 super zones, 41 zones, and 137 sectors. A senior police official confirmed these strategic changes on Saturday, aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience to Uttarakhand's revered temples.

Inspector General Garhwal Swaroop stated that more than 6,000 personnel will monitor security and transportation arrangements along the route. Each sector, covering a 10-kilometre area, will see round-the-clock patrolling by security teams. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Lokjeet Singh will lead a control room to oversee these arrangements, with operations slated to start within five days.

A special desk will coordinate with various departments, while a dedicated Chardham cell at police headquarters will manage information flow. Additional officers at different ranks will ensure the smooth operation of yatra across regions, with increased CCTV coverage bolstering surveillance efforts. Another layer of security involves higher-ranking officers monitoring facilities and arrangements at each temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

