Uproar Over Waqf Amendments: AAP and Owaisi Lead Court Challenge

The Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan has taken his objections over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 to the Supreme Court, marking a significant move against legislation that critics argue undermines minority rights. Passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the bill now requires only President Droupadi Murmu's signature to become law.

Khan argues that the bill jeopardizes the cultural and religious freedoms of Muslims in India by allowing increased government intervention in waqf affairs. The amendments allegedly tamper with crucial aspects such as governance and dispute resolution of waqf properties, raising alarms about autonomy and constitutional security for these institutions.

Opposition continues to swell, with various organizations and individuals—including Asaduddin Owaisi filing their legal challenges. They assert the bill unfairly strips protections from waqf properties while retaining them for similar institutions of other religions, calling it discriminatory against Muslims and a threat to decades of development in waqf administration.

