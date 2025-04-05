Left Menu

Uproar Over Waqf Amendments: AAP and Owaisi Lead Court Challenge

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, citing concerns over reduced minority rights and increased executive interference. The bill has passed both parliamentary houses but awaits presidential assent, sparking widespread opposition and multiple legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:24 IST
Uproar Over Waqf Amendments: AAP and Owaisi Lead Court Challenge
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan has taken his objections over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 to the Supreme Court, marking a significant move against legislation that critics argue undermines minority rights. Passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the bill now requires only President Droupadi Murmu's signature to become law.

Khan argues that the bill jeopardizes the cultural and religious freedoms of Muslims in India by allowing increased government intervention in waqf affairs. The amendments allegedly tamper with crucial aspects such as governance and dispute resolution of waqf properties, raising alarms about autonomy and constitutional security for these institutions.

Opposition continues to swell, with various organizations and individuals—including Asaduddin Owaisi filing their legal challenges. They assert the bill unfairly strips protections from waqf properties while retaining them for similar institutions of other religions, calling it discriminatory against Muslims and a threat to decades of development in waqf administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025