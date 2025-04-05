ASHA Workers Stand Firm Amid Pressure as Protests Intensify

Amid escalating protests, ASHA workers have accused the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) of betrayal by pushing for a committee to examine their demands. The protests, which have persisted outside the Secretariat for 55 days, center on calls for higher honorarium and retirement benefits.

During recent discussions, allegations surfaced claiming that INTUC suggested the committee setup, a claim firmly denied by its president, R Chandrasekharan. Meanwhile, the Congress party distanced itself from this proposal, stating its stance towards an increase in the honorarium for the ASHA workers.

Negotiations between the strikers and Kerala Health Minister Veena George have yet to yield results, as ASHA workers, under the leadership of KAHWA vice president S Mini, reject incomplete measures and continue their hunger strike, now in its 17th day.

(With inputs from agencies.)