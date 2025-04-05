Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Action Plan for Protecting Rabi Crops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to employ stringent measures to protect Rabi crops from fires. Meeting at Gorakhnath temple, he urged swift response and compensation for affected farmers. Focus was also placed on fire risk prevention, temple security, and ongoing development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:23 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Action Plan for Protecting Rabi Crops
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to safeguard Rabi crops, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued urgent directives for implementing robust fire prevention measures. During a meeting at Gorakhnath temple, he called for immediate action to combat fires, emphasizing the welfare of farmers as a top priority.

Adityanath insisted on rapid compensation for farmers affected by fires, underscoring adherence to government guidelines. With fire risks elevated due to rising temperatures during crop maturation, he demanded enhanced district fire-prevention strategies and rapid response capabilities.

Alongside agricultural concerns, the Chief Minister reviewed security measures for Ram Navami celebrations and instructed officials on timely completion of development projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ayush University, stressing high construction standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025