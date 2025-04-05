Yogi Adityanath's Action Plan for Protecting Rabi Crops

In an effort to safeguard Rabi crops, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued urgent directives for implementing robust fire prevention measures. During a meeting at Gorakhnath temple, he called for immediate action to combat fires, emphasizing the welfare of farmers as a top priority.

Adityanath insisted on rapid compensation for farmers affected by fires, underscoring adherence to government guidelines. With fire risks elevated due to rising temperatures during crop maturation, he demanded enhanced district fire-prevention strategies and rapid response capabilities.

Alongside agricultural concerns, the Chief Minister reviewed security measures for Ram Navami celebrations and instructed officials on timely completion of development projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Ayush University, stressing high construction standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)