Delhi Implements Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme: A New Era for Affordable Healthcare

Delhi has officially implemented the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), becoming the 35th state and Union Territory to undertake the scheme. This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority and the Delhi government, signed in the presence of key officials including Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking at the event, Nadda described the significance of the scheme, which positions itself as an 'assurance' rather than insurance, focusing on trust. It has already extended health coverage to over 50 crore individuals across the country, aiming to alleviate out-of-pocket expenses and offer protection to frontline health workers. The expansion into Delhi is set to benefit around 36 lakh residents.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the benefits of the scheme, highlighting an additional Rs. 5 lakh top-up for residents, complementing the healthcare packages offered by the central government. Union Minister Anupriya Patel lauded the scheme as a milestone in affordable healthcare, underscoring its role in reducing financial burden for families during medical emergencies.

