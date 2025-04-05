Left Menu

Delhi Implements Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme: A New Era for Affordable Healthcare

Delhi joins the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), becoming the 35th state/UT to offer this scheme. A MoU was signed with the National Health Authority. The initiative assures healthcare for over 36 lakh citizens, especially senior citizens, underlining Delhi's commitment to accessible health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:39 IST
Delhi Implements Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme: A New Era for Affordable Healthcare
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has officially implemented the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), becoming the 35th state and Union Territory to undertake the scheme. This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority and the Delhi government, signed in the presence of key officials including Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking at the event, Nadda described the significance of the scheme, which positions itself as an 'assurance' rather than insurance, focusing on trust. It has already extended health coverage to over 50 crore individuals across the country, aiming to alleviate out-of-pocket expenses and offer protection to frontline health workers. The expansion into Delhi is set to benefit around 36 lakh residents.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the benefits of the scheme, highlighting an additional Rs. 5 lakh top-up for residents, complementing the healthcare packages offered by the central government. Union Minister Anupriya Patel lauded the scheme as a milestone in affordable healthcare, underscoring its role in reducing financial burden for families during medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025