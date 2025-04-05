Chhattisgarh Launches Initiative to Eradicate Naxalism with Development Incentive

In a significant move to tackle Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised an initiative by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Villages that achieve complete Naxalite surrender will be declared "Naxal-free" and will receive a Rs 1 crore development fund. Shah made this announcement during a public meeting in Dantewada on Saturday.

Shah reiterated the government's promise to rehabilitate those who surrender, appealing to Naxalites to abandon violence. He stated, "The era of bullets and bombs is over, and the government is prepared to protect those who wish to join the mainstream." Shah emphasized development over conflict in the region.

Expressing optimism, Shah highlighted Naxalism's decline in Bastar, noting that 521 Naxals surrendered in just three months. He assured that the BJP government aims to free India from Naxalism by March 2026. Shah noted a shift in regional security, allowing political gatherings and cultural celebrations to flourish.

