Miraculous Escape: School Bus Accident in Punjab Ends with No Serious Injuries

A private school bus in Punjab's Ferozepur district fell into a drain but all students aboard escaped major injury. Local police have initiated legal proceedings and inspection protocols for school buses. Punjab's Chief Minister has assured ongoing rescue operations while emphasizing student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:22 IST
SSP Ferozepur, Bhupendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fortuitous turn of events, a private school bus carrying 20 children in Punjab's Ferozepur district fell into a drain early Saturday morning, yet all passengers emerged without serious injuries. Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh confirmed the safety of the students and police action based on parental testimonies.

The incident sparked immediate legal procedures, with police committing to thorough investigations. "We will ensure the responsible parties are held accountable," SSP Singh stated. Additionally, transportation authorities have initiated checks on school buses, emphasizing that unfit vehicles will be removed from service.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann communicated the proactive involvement of administrative teams in rescue efforts. In a social media post, Mann expressed his relief at the lack of severe injuries and stressed the state's commitment to ongoing relief efforts and ensuring children's safety in school transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

