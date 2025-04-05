Etawah District Takes Charge as Heatwave Looms: A Cooperative Mitigation Strategy

Etawah District Magistrate Avnish Rai has unveiled robust measures to counter the escalating threat of a heatwave, which includes collaboration with local municipalities and district bodies to secure water supplies, reservoir refills, and healthcare readiness. In an ANI interview, Rai reiterated his commitment to minimizing the impact of the blistering temperatures on residents.

The comprehensive strategy involves active cooperation with municipalities, gram panchayats, and the Disaster Management Department. Initiatives such as widespread water spraying and efficient water management have been designed to alleviate potential shortages. Rai also emphasized the imperative to maintain adequate hospital preparedness for treating heatstroke victims.

This announcement aligns with warnings from the India Meteorological Department. According to IMD Director-General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, while El Nino conditions are not anticipated, India faces a hotter summer from April to June, with many states bracing for more intense heatwave days than usual.

(With inputs from agencies.)