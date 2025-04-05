Left Menu

Nation Gears Up for Ram Navami with Unprecedented Security Measures

The nation prepares for Ram Navami celebrations with heightened security, involving drones and CCTV surveillance, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Authorities ensure peace and safety for the influx of devotees, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival.

Updated: 05-04-2025 23:46 IST
Devotees take out a religious procession holding Lord Hanuman's flags on the eve of Rama Navami, in Howrah on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Ram Navami celebrations approach, the nation is witnessing unprecedented levels of preparation to ensure a peaceful and harmonious occasion. From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat, authorities are implementing enhanced security measures, including the deployment of drones, CCTV surveillance, and increased police presence.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ramcharitmanas will take place in temples across all districts. This religious recitation, set to conclude on Ram Navami, underscores the spiritual significance of the day. The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the initiative.

Ayodhya, a focal point during the festivities, anticipates a massive influx of devotees. Authorities have ramped up security efforts, ensuring extensive arrangements to manage the crowds effectively. Across the country, from Kolkata's special surveillance measures to Surat's intensified patrolling, every step is being taken to maintain law and order during this auspicious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

