Left Menu

K Kavitha Joins Ram Navami Celebrations in Hyderabad

BRS leader K Kavitha participated in the Pallaki Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on Ram Navami, emphasizing Lord Ram's values. The event saw traditions like the 'Surya Tilak' at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Prime Minister Modi also extended Ram Navami greetings, highlighting renewed aspirations for a strong India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:49 IST
K Kavitha Joins Ram Navami Celebrations in Hyderabad
BRS MLC K Kavitha joins Ram Navami celebrations in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha joined the Pallaki Shobha Yatra at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad to celebrate the sacred festival of Ram Navami. During the event, she addressed participants, offering greetings and underscoring the virtues associated with Lord Ram.

Kavitha highlighted Ram's principles, notably the importance of speaking good, speaking less, and listening attentively, ideals valued by the people of Telangana and the broader Indian community. Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated fervently across the nation.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya featured the 'Surya Tilak', where sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol precisely at noon, creating a celestial mark. Priests conducted prayers during this auspicious moment. Meanwhile, large gatherings were observed in temples in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Sambhal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending Ram Navami wishes for renewed vigor in India's pursuit of prosperity and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025