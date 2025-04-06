K Kavitha Joins Ram Navami Celebrations in Hyderabad
BRS leader K Kavitha participated in the Pallaki Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on Ram Navami, emphasizing Lord Ram's values. The event saw traditions like the 'Surya Tilak' at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Prime Minister Modi also extended Ram Navami greetings, highlighting renewed aspirations for a strong India.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha joined the Pallaki Shobha Yatra at Dhoolpet in Hyderabad to celebrate the sacred festival of Ram Navami. During the event, she addressed participants, offering greetings and underscoring the virtues associated with Lord Ram.
Kavitha highlighted Ram's principles, notably the importance of speaking good, speaking less, and listening attentively, ideals valued by the people of Telangana and the broader Indian community. Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated fervently across the nation.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya featured the 'Surya Tilak', where sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol precisely at noon, creating a celestial mark. Priests conducted prayers during this auspicious moment. Meanwhile, large gatherings were observed in temples in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Sambhal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending Ram Navami wishes for renewed vigor in India's pursuit of prosperity and strength.
